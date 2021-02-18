Agenda69: Cómo nominar un actor, cantante para el segmento del viernes

NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation is expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Also, there is the potential for a light glaze of ice. * WHERE...Portions of northern New Jersey and east central and northeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Expect slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the commute times this evening and on Friday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy freezing drizzle, sleet, and snow will continue through the evening hours. Snow, sleet, and rain will then increase Friday around sunrise from the southwest as the next system approaches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&