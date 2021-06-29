You have permission to edit this article.
NWS Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105.

* WHERE...In New Jersey, Warren and Sussex. In Pennsylvania,
Western Chester, Northampton, Lehigh and Berks.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Detalles de la Gala de coronación de PRCP en Bethlehem

PRCP Coronation Gala

El Puertorrican Culture Preservation anuncia su Gala de Coronación pautado para el sábado, 3 de julio en el Comfort Suites en Bethlehem, Pensilvania.

El evento inicia a las 5 p.m. y hay un costo de $30.

