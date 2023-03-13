Hoy

Cloudy with any snow becoming periods of light rain for most south of Blue Mountain. Snow or a mix of rain and snow in the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey. A coating accumulation in the higher elevations of the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey.

Esta Noche

Cloudy rain and snow becoming all snow from north to south. Snow may be heavy at times for parts of the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey.

Mañana

Cloudy and windy with snow of varying intensity, mostly through midday. A coating to an inch or two of accumulation at most, but 6 inches or more possible in parts of the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey where the heaviest snow will occur.