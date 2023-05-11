Fightin Phils cambian de nombre el 12 de mayo para rendir a los latinos en Berks County

The Reading Fightin Phils cambiará el nombre a Los Luchadores para rendir homenaje a la comunidad latina en el condado Berks el viernes 12 de mayo.
Como parte de su Fiesta Friday, Los Luchadores se enfrentarán a los Fisher Cats de New Hampshire a las 6:45 pm en el First Energy Stadium en Reading, Pennsylvania.
Para boletos ingrese aquí.
Aquí están los detalles de Los Luchadores programados para el viernes:
Culminando el juego: fuegos artificiales
Tito's Handmade Vodka, High Noon Sun Sips, Kitay Law Offices, Suburban Brewing Company, Carl's Cards and Collectibles, Humane Pennsylvania, Star City Boxing, Affordable Home Care,
5:00 p. m., Happy Hour, $1 de descuento en cerveza y concierto previo al juego - Ron Procopio Custom Guitars,
Exhibición de música comunitaria previa al juego con "Muhlenberg Middle School Jazz Band & Chorus" - String Tree,
Concierto posterior al juego con "The Hoppin Boxcars" y $1 de descuento en cerveza - St. Boniface Craft Brewing, Hard Work in School Pays Off Se aceptan boletos - Capital BlueCross, Muhlenberg Night.
El logotipo de los Luchadores rinde homenaje a la cultura Hispana / Latina de Reading y a los elementos icónicos de la ciudad.
La Copa de la Diversión, o "Fun Cup", es una serie de eventos en curso en toda la Liga Menor de Béisbol, diseñada específicamente para abarcar la cultura y los valores que más resuenan con las comunidades Hispanas / Latinas locales de los equipos participantes.
La nueva identidad representa más que un Luchador.
El logotipo de la máscara rinde homenaje a algunos de los elementos más emblemáticos de la ciudad de Reading. En la máscara del Luchador se encuentra la Pagoda de Reading, rodeada por 23 rayos de sol que representan a los países de América Latina y Puerto Rico.
Bajando por el puente de la nariz está el Reading Fire Tower. El plato de home sirve como la boca del Luchador, con la fachada del FirstEnergy Stadium creando el labio superior. Debajo de la barbilla se encuentran las vías del tren, simbólicas del histórico Reading Railroad, y a lo largo del costado hay costuras de béisbol, un guiño a la rica historia de Baseballtown.
La ciudad de Reading tiene la mayor población hispana en el estado de Pennsylvania, por porcentaje de la población. Más del 64% de la Ciudad de Reading está compuesta por hispanos / latinos, o más de 57,000 residentes.
ENGLISH:
The Reading Fightin Phils will change the name to Los Luchadores to pay homage to the Latino community in Berks County on Friday May 12th.
Part of their Fiesta Friday, Los Luchadores wil face the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at 6:45 pm at First Energy Stadium in Reading, Pennsylvania.
For tickets enter here.
Here are the details for Los Luchadores scheduled for Friday:
Game Highlight: Fireworks
Tito's Handmade Vodka, High Noon Sun Sips, Kitay Law Offices, Suburban Brewing Company, Carl's Cards and Collectibles, Humane Pennsylvania, Star City Boxing, Affordable Home Care,
5pm:, Happy Hour, $1 Off Beer & Pre-Game Concert - Ron Procopio Custom Guitars,
Pre-Game Community Music Showcase w/ "Muhlenberg Middle School Jazz Band & Chorus" - String Tree,
Post-Game Concert w/ "The Hoppin Boxcars" & $1 Off Beer - St. Boniface Craft Brewing, Hard Work in School Pays Off Tickets Accepted - Capital BlueCross, Muhlenberg Night.
Los Luchadores de Reading persona pays tribute to Reading's Hispanic/Latino culture and the city's iconic elements.
Copa de la Diversión, or "Fun Cup," is an ongoing event series throughout Minor League Baseball, specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities.
The new identity represents more than a Luchador. "Luchar" means "to fight for," and "Luchador" translates to "fighter," but it also signifies a specific type of fighter - a masked wrestler.
The mask logo pays tribute to some of the most notable elements of the city of Reading. Embodied in the Luchador's mask is Reading's Pagoda, surrounded by 23 sun rays representing the Latin American countries and Puerto Rico. Down the bridge of the nose is Reading's Fire Tower.
Home plate serves as the Luchador's mouth, with FirstEnergy Stadium's façade creating the upper lip. Below the chin are train tracks, symbolic of the historic Reading Railroad, and along the side are baseball seams, a nod to Baseballtown's rich history.
The City of Reading has the largest Hispanic population in the state of Pennsylvania, by percentage of population. More than 64% of the City of Reading is made up of Hispanics/Latinos, or over 57,000 residents.