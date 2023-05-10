Los Lehigh Valley IronPigs cambian de nombre el 11 de mayo para rendir homenaje a la comunidad dominicana

Este jueves 11 de mayo los IronPigs cambiarán de nombre y por primera vez se llamarán Mamajuana en honor a la comunidad dominicana del Lehigh Valley.
69 Deportes contactó a los IronPigs para ver qué sucederá exactamente en Coca-Cola Park el jueves 11 de mayo.
En cuanto a la celebración de Mamajuana, tendremos una persona latina hablando en una parte del juego, un anfitrión latino en el campo, comida dominicana en la plaza, crearemos nuestra propia versión de Mamajuana y tendremos temas dominicana, juegos en el campo, así como las camisetas y gorras especiales que usarán los jugadores.
Para boletos haz clic aquí.
Majajuana se enfrenta a los Memphis Redbirds, el afiliado de los St. Louis Cardinals.
Originaria de República Dominicana, Mamajuana es considerada una de las primeras bebidas espirituosas destiladas de América.
Creado hace más de 500 años por los nativos taínos como un té de hierbas, luego, con la llegada de los exploradores españoles, se combinó con alcohol europeo, creando la mamajuana que conocemos hoy.
Un guiño a la importante población dominicana de Allentown, el apodo de Mamajuana tiene como objetivo celebrar la bebida oficial de esa nación y la comunidad en general.
ENGLISH:
This Thursday May 11th the IronPigs will change name and for the first time will be called Mamajuana in honor of the Dominican community in the Lehigh Valley.
69 Deportes reached out to the IronPigs to see what exactly will be happening at Coca-Cola Park on Thursday, May 11th.
As far as celebrating Mamajuana, we will have a Hispanic Public Address announced for a portion of the game, a Hispanic on-field host, Domincan food on the plaza, we will be creating our own version of Mamajuana, and we will have Dominican themed on-field game as well as the specialty jerseys and hats the players will be wearing.
For tickets click here.
Majajuana face the Memphis Redbirds, the affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.
Originally from the Dominican Republic, Mamajuana is considered one of the first distilled spirits in the Americas.
Created more than 500 years ago by the native Taínos as an herbal tea, it was later with the arrival of Spanish explorers combined with European alcohol, creating the Mamajuana we know today.
A nod to Allentown's significant Dominican population, the Mamajuana moniker aims to celebrate that nation's official drink and the community at large.