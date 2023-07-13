ALLENTOWN, PA .- Noche de salsa y fiesta en el Arts Walk del Downtown de Allentown junto a Ely Dance Studio junto a su grupo de estudiantes e instructores y Hector Rosado y su Orquesta Hache.
Noche Latina en Rock the Walk
69 News Edición en Español
