Nuevo talento local este Domingo, 11 de Junio: Fusion Block Party and Fest
69 News Edición en Español
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Ahora
59°
Mayormente Nublado
- Humedad: 64%
- Nubosidad: 66%
- Viento: 0 mph
- Índice de UV: 8 Muy Alto
- Amanecer: 05:31:14 AM
- Atardecer: 08:31:20 PM
Hoy
Mostly cloudy and cooler; areas of haze and a few scattered showers; perhaps an isolated rumble of thunder.
Esta Noche
Clouds and an evening shower, then some clearing overnight.
Mañana
Partly sunny with some areas of haze still possible.
- Pa. House passes bill that would add new safety rules for freight trains, some legislators question bill's legality
- Lehigh Valley Women's Summit held at Wind Creek Event Center
- 'Birth certificates' for the birds: Waste management's habitat team bands birds in conservation efforts
- Air quality issues don't stop athletes, fans from enjoying PIAA state softball tournament
- Berks and surrounding areas listed in a 'moderate drought'
- Berks Coroner seeking next of kin for Pottstown man
- Habitat for Humanity volunteers do their part in Bethlehem, despite air quality issues
- Air filters, purifiers fly off the shelves while some try DIY air cleaners amid hazy conditions
- ASD, BASD students start summer break after last day of class Thursday
- What the Tech? Tips and tricks every iPhone user should know