Regresa Festival y Desfile Puertorriqueño a Allentown
69 News Edición en Español
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Right Now
71°
Clear
- Humidity: 65%
- Cloud Coverage:46%
- Wind: 1 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:55:28 AM
- Sunset: 08:20:38 PM
Today
Partly to mostly cloudy with a shower possible late.
Tonight
Partly to mostly cloudy with a shower possible late.
Tomorrow
Mostly cloudy and more humid with a shower possible early, then a few strong and gusty t-storms possible later in the day.
- Local lawmakers, officials disagree on whether Biden plan would help or hurt manufacturing jobs
- What will it take for Biden to bring blue-collar workers into the Democratic fold? Local pundit, union rep weigh in
- Former East Stroudsburg man accused of sexually abusing minor
- Hundreds of Met-Ed customers without power in Berks Co.
- GSK Expects Smaller Drop in Profit for 2021
- PPL Corporation invests millions in sustainable energy future
- ADP Results Beat Analysts’ Expectations
- Driver dies ten days after White Twp. accident
- Overturned tractor-trailer causes closure on 222 south near Reading
- Man pleads guilty in 2019 robbery, fatal shooting in Whitehall Township