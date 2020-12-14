Christmas caroling for cancer patient in Muhlenberg
Hugo Cardona | 69 News

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Un evento de recaudación de fondos y villancicos en el Condado Berks buscaba levantar el ánimo de una familia cuyo patriarca está luchando contra el cáncer.

Los miembros de la comunidad cantaron para Mike Heller afuera de la casa de su familia en Muhlenberg Township el domingo.

Heller descubrió durante las vacaciones de Acción de Gracias que tiene cáncer de páncreas. 

Los amigos de la familia han lanzado una página de GoFundMe para la familia, que incluye a dos niños en casa.