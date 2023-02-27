Hoy

Increasing clouds. A bit of snow, sleet, and rain possible late in the day.

Esta Noche

Cloudy with snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain; More in the way of snow should be seen across the Poconos and far northern New Jersey. 1-3" of snow/sleet accumulation with higher amounts to the north. Less than 0.10" ice.

Mañana

A little rain and/or snow lingering early; otherwise, breezy and rather cloudy with some clearing possible later in the day.