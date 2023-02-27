Condiciones resbaladizas en las carreteras de nuestra región
69 News Edición en Español
Ahora
33°
Nieve
- Humedad: 92%
- Nubosidad: 99%
- Viento: 12 mph
- Índice de UV: 0 Bajo
- Amanecer: 06:39:18 AM
- Atardecer: 05:50:40 PM
Hoy
Increasing clouds. A bit of snow, sleet, and rain possible late in the day.
Esta Noche
Cloudy with snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain; More in the way of snow should be seen across the Poconos and far northern New Jersey. 1-3" of snow/sleet accumulation with higher amounts to the north. Less than 0.10" ice.
Mañana
A little rain and/or snow lingering early; otherwise, breezy and rather cloudy with some clearing possible later in the day.
