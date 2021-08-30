ROBESONIA, PA .- La policía dice que ha recibido decenas de pistas sobre un camión cisterna en relación a un atropello mortal.

La policía dice que es uno de tres vehículos que atropelló a Robert Hatt en Robesonia el jueves por la mañana.

La policía dice que encontraron un automóvil y una camioneta que también atropellaron a Hatt y a su perro.

Indican que ninguno de los tres vehículos se detuvo tras el incidente.