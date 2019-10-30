En el segundo día de la Convención Latina de Pensilvania, que se realiza en Bethlehem, se hizo el anuncio.
Crean un comité político hispano: Alianza Lehigh Valley Pac
- Luisa Ochea
- Updated
Luisa Ochea
Web Producer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Right Now
62°
Overcast
- Humidity: 90%
- Cloud Coverage:95%
- Wind: 0 mph
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:29:47 AM
- Sunset: 06:01:22 PM
Today
Mostly cloudy and mild with spotty drizzle.
Tonight
Cloudy, damp, and mild; spotty drizzle and a bit of rain early, then steadier rain later on; also some fog.
Tomorrow
Cloudy, becoming breezy, warm, and more humid with some rain at times, even a rumble of thunder.
- Man wanted on attempted homicide charge in NJ arrested in Easton
- Police: Man tried to rob retail store, smashed its glass front door with garbage can top
- Man accused of sexually assaulting bridesmaid days before his wedding is headed to trial
- Police looking for male who allegedly tried to rob woman outside daycare center
- DA recommends withdrawing charges against woman accused of leaving baby on LANTA bus
- Rainy Halloween forecast: Changes to trick-or-treat night
- GSK third quarter continues turnaround
- Suspected drugs may have played role in violent Bethlehem home invasion, police say
- 1 dead, 3 injured after crash on Route 183 in Berks
- Avangrid stays quiet on rumors of PPL merger
Most Popular
Articles
- Schuylkill County community rallies around football player critically injured during game
- High school quarterback critically injured during football game
- Charges announced in 2018 quadruple homicide in Reading
- Man choked, raped woman in ESU dorm after party, police say
- Rainy Halloween forecast: Changes to trick-or-treat night
- School, community come to aid high school football player after serious injury last weekend
- Tractor-trailer crash closes I-78 West in Berks for 5 hours
- Criminal investigation probes deaths of man, woman in Warren County community
- Girl hurt after being hit by running deer in Northampton County
- Person of interest in double homicide of NJ couple in custody
Images
Videos
Most Popular
Articles
- Schuylkill County community rallies around football player critically injured during game
- High school quarterback critically injured during football game
- Charges announced in 2018 quadruple homicide in Reading
- Man choked, raped woman in ESU dorm after party, police say
- Rainy Halloween forecast: Changes to trick-or-treat night
- School, community come to aid high school football player after serious injury last weekend
- Tractor-trailer crash closes I-78 West in Berks for 5 hours
- Criminal investigation probes deaths of man, woman in Warren County community
- Girl hurt after being hit by running deer in Northampton County
- Person of interest in double homicide of NJ couple in custody