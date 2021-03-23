Los Sixers de Filadelfia y los Warriors de Golden State juegan en televisión nacional a 10 p.m.
Filadelfia inicia una gira de cinco partidos fuera de casa y harán lo mejor para demostrar que merecen ser los punteros en la Conferencia Este.
La plantilla de Doc Rivers lleva un récord de 30 victorias y 13 derrotas.
Hoy podría haber una reunión familiar con los hermanos Curry.
Uno juega para los Warriors, el otro para los Sixers pero ambos están lesionados.
Los médicos tendrán la palabra final si los hermanos juegan esta noche.
Joel Embiid no jugará por su lesión en la rodilla y los Sixers llevan un récord de cuatro victorias y una derrota sin el camerunés.
ENGLISH:
The Philadelphia Sixers and the Golden State Warriors play on national television at 10 p.m.
Philadelphia begins a five-game road trip and they will do their best to show they deserve to be the leaders in the Eastern Conference.
Doc Rivers' roster has a record of 30 wins and 13 losses.
Today could be a family reunion with the Curry brothers.
One plays for the Warriors, the other for the Sixers but both are injured.
The doctors will have the final word if the brothers play tonight.
Joel Embiid will not play because of his knee injury and the Sixers have a record of four wins and one loss without the Cameroonian.