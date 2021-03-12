Ahmad Ibrahim se alista para conquistar cinturón en México

Ahmad Ibrahim es una jóven promesa en el Muay Thai y representa la ciudad de Filadelfia, Pensilvania.
Ahmad es conocido como el Niño dorado palestino y subirá al ring este sábado en México.
La cartelera de 10 combates se podrá ver en fite.tv a partir de las cuatro de la tarde.
ENGLISH:
Ahmad Ibrahim is a young promise in Muay Thai and represents the city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Ahmad is known as the Palestinian Golden Child and will enter the ring this Saturday in Mexico.
The 10 fight card can be seen on fite.tv starting at 4 p.m.