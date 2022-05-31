Alejandro Bedoya habla de cómo sus compañeros internacionales ven los tiroteos en EE.UU.

Alejandro Bedoya sobre cómo sus compañeros internacionales ven los tiroteos en los EE. UU.
El empate 1-1 coloca al equipo de Jim Curtin en el segundo lugar en la tabla de la Conferencia Este con un récord de 6-7-1.
Son el único equipo que tiene una derrota en la Major League Soccer.
El juego contra New England fue diferente a cualquier otro debido a las recientes tragedias ocurridas en los Estados Unidos.
Filadelfia quería hacer una declaración.
Antes del partido, los jugadores usaron una camiseta que decía Poner fin a la violencia armada y el capitán Alejandro Bedoya usó las palabras como su brazalete.
Bedoya habló con los medios después del partido sobre los incidentes en Uvalde, Texas y Buffalo, Nueva York.
En todo lo que dijo sobre los incidentes, también arrojó algo de luz sobre cómo se sienten sus compañeros, que en gran parte no son de Estados Unidos, con todo lo que ha estado pasando.
El próximo partido de Filadelfia será el 18 de junio.
Alejandro Bedoya on how his international teamates view the shootings in the U.S.A.
The 1-1 draw puts Jim Curtin's squad in second place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 6-7-1 record.
They're the only team that has one loss in Major League Soccer.
The game against New England was unlike any other due to the recent tragedies that ocurred in the United States.
Philadelphia wanted to make a statement.
Before the game, the players wore a T-Shirt that said End Gun Violence and captain Alejandro Bedoya wore the words as his armband.
Bedoya spoke to the media after the game on the incidents in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York.
In everything he said on the incidents, he also shed some light on how his teammates, who in a big part are not from the United States, feel with all that has been going on.
Philadelphia's next game will be on June 18th.