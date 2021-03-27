You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Campeón: PIAA-4A

Allentown Central Catholic campeón de Pensilvania

  • Updated
  • Comments
  • 1 min to read

Allentown Central Catholic High School es el nuevo campeón de Pensilvania en la categoría 4A del baloncesto.

Tyson Thomas anotó la canasta de la victoria faltando segundos para terminar el partido.

La Católica Central derrotó a Hickory 41 a 40 el

jueves, 27 de marzo en el Centro Giant en Hershey, Pensilvania.

ENGLISH:

Allentown Central Catholic High School is the new Pennsylvania champion in category 4A basketball.

Tyson Thomas scored the winning basket with seconds to go.

Central Catholic defeated Hickory 41-40 on

Thursday, March 27 at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

AP News Alerts

Forecast Updates

Breaking News Regional

Entertainment

Traffic Alerts - not active

WFMZ TRAFFIC UPDATE

Breaking Lehigh Valley only

Breaking Berks Area only

Breaking Traffic