Allentown Central Catholic campeón de Pensilvania

Allentown Central Catholic High School es el nuevo campeón de Pensilvania en la categoría 4A del baloncesto.
Tyson Thomas anotó la canasta de la victoria faltando segundos para terminar el partido.
La Católica Central derrotó a Hickory 41 a 40 el
jueves, 27 de marzo en el Centro Giant en Hershey, Pensilvania.
ENGLISH:
Allentown Central Catholic High School is the new Pennsylvania champion in category 4A basketball.
Tyson Thomas scored the winning basket with seconds to go.
Central Catholic defeated Hickory 41-40 on
Thursday, March 27 at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.