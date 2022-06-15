Allentown Latinoamerican Softball League: Conozca al líder de jonrones

Bryan Bernal, miembro de los Bravos VIP lleva tres cuadrangulares y encabeza la categoría en la campaña de la Allentown Latinoamerican Softball League en Allentown, Pensilvania.
Bravos VIP ocupa el cuarto lugar en la tabla con récord de 2-4.
El sábado los Bravos van por más victorias ante los Rockies
a las dos de la tarde en los campos del Fountain Park en la ciudad de Allentown, Pensilvania.
ENGLISH:
Bryan Bernal, a member of the VIP Braves, has three home runs and leads that category in the Allentown Latinoamerican Softball League campaign in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Bravos VIP is fourth in the table with a record of 2-4.
On Saturday the Braves go for more wins against the Rockies at two in the afternoon in the fields of Fountain Park in the city of Allentown, Pennsylvania.