Allentown tendrá presencia en la final estatal de baloncesto

La ciudad de Allentown tendrá presencia en la final del torneo PIAA gracias a la gran victoria de Central Catholic High School.
El lunes, 22 de marzo consiguió su pase al gran partido de la categoría 4A tras derrotar a Middletown 46 a 43.
Aiden Burmeister anotó la canasta del triunfo.
Allentown Central enfrentará a Hickory el 25 de marzo a las 7:30 en el Centro Giant en la ciudad de Hershey.
El lunes derrotaron a Lincoln Park 68 a 61y Hickory no llega y a una final estatal desde 1961.
La Católica Central por su parte no logra llegar al campeonato de Pensilvania desde el 2001.
ENGLISH:
The city of Allentown will have a presence in the final of the PIAA tournament thanks to the great victory of Central Catholic High School.
On Monday, March 22, the team earned their pass to the big game in 4A category after defeating Middletown 46-43.
Aiden Burmeister scored the winning basket.
Allentown Central will face Hickory on March 25 at 7:30 at the Giant Center in the city of Hershey.
On Monday Hickory defeated Lincoln Park 68-61 and the Hornets have not reached a state final since 1961.
The Central Catholic for its part has not managed to reach the Pennsylvania championship since 2001.