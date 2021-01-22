El Allentown United Football Club anuncia que sus pruebas para la temporada 2021 serán el 17, 18 y 19 de febrero en el Turf Club en Allentown, Pensilvania.
Las pruebas abiertas al público son para futbolistas de 16 años en adelante y tienen un costo de $ 50 por internet y todo comienza a las 6 p.m.
United es parte de la U-P-S-L, una liga de desarrollo nacional que cuenta con más de trescientos clubes en los Estados Unidos y está afiliada a U.S. Soccer y USASA.
Allentown United F.C. announces tryouts open to the public
The Allentown United Football Club announces that their tryouts for the 2021 season will be on February 17, 18 and 19 at the Turf Club in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Trials open to the public are for soccer players 16 years of age and older and there is an online cost of $ 50 and everything starts at 6 p.m.
United is part of the U-P-S-L, a national development league that has more than three hundred clubs throughout the United States and is affiliated with U.S. Soccer and the USASA.
