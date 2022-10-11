Los Bravos VIP son los primeros campeones de la Liga Latinoamericana de Softbol de Allentown después de derrotar a los Guerreros en la serie de campeonato en Allentown, Pensilvania.
“Esa final fue un duelo de lanzadores. Y si demostró de qué árbol se extrae más leña”, dijo Yatxiel Cruz, presidente de la liga. El juego se disputó el sábado 8 de octubre en Roosvelt Park.
Los Bravos de Tito Guzmán tuvieron que remontar para ganar la serie global 2-1. El primer juego ganó Guerreros 10-7. Pero luego, gracias a una muy buena ofensiva y lanzamiento de Henry Peña, los Bravos terminaron ganando el juego dos 6-3 y el juego tres 7-3.
“Estoy más que contento con todo y más al ver la emoción de los muchachos cuando ganan. Eso es lo que uno quiere. Que disfruten esto porque se hace por ellos, por la comunidad”, se Cruz.
Peña recibió el premio Jugador Más Valioso. Cruz expresó lo siguiente sobre el MVP: "Peña fue el MVP porque tiró los 3 juegos y dominó".
Con su primera temporada en el espejo retrovisor, Cruz se prepara para la próxima temporada 2023.
“Ya nos estamos preparando para la próxima temporada. Cualquier interesado en participar en la liga puede contactarnos. Equipo o jugador. Si Dios lo permite, comenzamos el 1 de abril”, dijo Cruz.
ENGLISH:
Los Bravos VIP are the first ever Allentown LatinAmerican Softball League champions after defeating los Guerreros in the championship series in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
"That final was a pitchers duel. And if he showed from which tree the most firewood is extracted", said Yatxiel Cruz, president of the league. The game took place on Saturday October 8th at Roosvelt Park.
Tito Guzman's Bravos had to come from behind to win the series 2-1. The first game Guerreros won 10-7. But then thanks to a very well offense and pitching from Henry Peña, los Bravos ended up winning game two 6-3 and game three 7-3.
"I am more than happy with everything and more when seeing the emotion of the boys when they win. That is what one wants. For them to enjoy this because it is done for them, for the community", se Cruz.
Peña received the Most Valuable Player. Cruz expressed on the MVP, "Peña was the mvp because he threw all 3 games and dominated."
With his first season in the rear view mirror, Cruz prepares for next season in 2023.
"We are already preparing for the next season. Anyone interested in participating in the league can contact us. Team or player. If God allows, we start on April 1st", said Cruz.