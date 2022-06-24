ALSL: Diamondbacks vs. Guerreros por el primer lugar el 25 de junio en Allentown

Los Diamondbacks de Allentown y los Guerreros encabezan un sábado 25 de junio en la Allentown Latinamerican Softball League que se disputa en el Fountain Park.
Ambos equipos llevan récords de 5-3 y el ganador será el único líder en la tabla de posiciones.
El partido inicia a las 2 p.m.
El partido estelar será después del duelo entre los Marlins (4-4) y Rockies (2-6) que inicia a las 11 a.m.
ENGLISH:
The Allentown Diamondbacks and Guerreros headline the Allentown Latin American Softball League on Saturday, June 25 at Fountain Park.
Both teams have 5-3 records and the winner will be the only leader in the standings.
The game starts at 2 p.m.
The main game will be after the matchup between the Marlins (4-4) and Rockies (2-6) that starts at 11 a.m.