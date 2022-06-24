 Skip to main content
NWS Weather Alert

NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR SATURDAY JUNE 25...

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has
issued a code orange air quality alert Saturday for The Lehigh
Valley/Berks County area.

A code orange air quality alert means that air pollution
concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for
sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children...people
suffering from asthma... heart disease or other lung
diseases...and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can
be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

For more information on ground-level ozone and fine
particles...visit http://www.depweb.state.pa.us

ALSL: Diamondbacks vs. Guerreros por el primer lugar el 25 de junio en Allentown

  • Comments

Los Diamondbacks de Allentown y los Guerreros encabezan un sábado 25 de junio en la Allentown Latinamerican Softball League que se disputa en el Fountain Park.

Ambos equipos llevan récords de 5-3 y el ganador será el único líder en la tabla de posiciones.

El partido inicia a las 2 p.m.

El partido estelar será después del duelo entre los Marlins (4-4) y Rockies (2-6) que inicia a las 11 a.m.

ENGLISH:

The Allentown Diamondbacks and Guerreros headline the Allentown Latin American Softball League on Saturday, June 25 at Fountain Park.

Both teams have 5-3 records and the winner will be the only leader in the standings.

The game starts at 2 p.m.

The main game will be after the matchup between the Marlins (4-4) and Rockies (2-6) that starts at 11 a.m.

Breaking News - National