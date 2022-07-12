ALSL: Sábado histórico 'All Star' en el Parque Fountain en Allentown

La Allentown Latinamerican Softball League realizó su primer evento 'All Star' el sábado, 9 de julio en el Fountain Park en Allentown, Pensilvania.
Según el organizador y presidente de la liga señaló lo exitoso que fue el evento con dos partidos y varios juegos de competencias.
En los partidos se realizó un encuentro entre Puerto Rico y República Dominicana y el juego entre el equipo azul vs. rojo.
En cuanto competencias, la liga sostuvo varias actividades donde los jugadores mostraron sus hablidades en el campo y de bateo.
La liga inicia la segunda mitad de la campaña el sábado.
ENGLISH:
The Allentown Latinamerican Softball League held its first 'All Star' event on Saturday, July 9 at Fountain Park in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
The organizer and president of the league pointed out how successful the event was with two games and several competitions.
There was a game between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic and another match between the blue team vs. red.
As for competitions, the league held several activities where the players showed their skills on the field and at the plate.
The league kicks off the second half of the campaign on Saturday.