La Liga Latinoamericana de Softbol de Allentown vuelve a la acción el sábado después de un fin de semana sin jugar debido al tiempo.
Las posiciones no han cambiado ya que los Diamondbacks tienen un récord invicto de cuatro victorias seguidos por los Marlins (2-2) Guerreros (2-2) y los Bravos y Rockies con resultados de 0-2.
El 4 de junio Guerreros enfrentará a los Bravos y los Diamondbacks buscarán continuar con su racha ante los Rockies que buscan sus primeros triunfos.
Los juegos comenzarán a la 1 p.m. en Fountain Park en Allentown, Pensilvania.
¡Apoye a sus deportes locales! Y sigue a Roberto Vinces para más acción local.
ENGLISH
The Allentown Latinamerican Softball League is back in action on Saturday after a weekend without play due to weather.
The standings have not changed as the Diamondbacks hold an undefeated record of four wins followed by Marlins (2-2) Guerreros (2-2) and the Braves and Rockies with 0-2 results.
On June 4th, Guerreros will face the Braves and the Diamondbacks will look to continue their streak against the Rockies who look for their first wins.
The games will start at 1 p.m. at Fountain Park in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Support your local sports! And follow Roberto Vinces for more local action.