El juego por el campeonato de la AFC de este fin de semana tiene mucho que ver con el sureste de Pensilvania.
Los Kansas City Chiefs son los campeones actuales de la NFL y
Andy Reid es el entrenador principal.
Si retrocede el tiempo recordará que entrenó a los Eagles por más de 10 temporadas.
En el campo, aún no se sabe quién será el mariscal de campo titular del equipo de Missouri.
Por el momento, el destacado ex-Wilson High School del condado de Berks, Chad Henne, puede ser el titular si declaran que Patrick MaHomes no está listo.
Se vio a MaHomes practicando a la ligera durante la semana.
Los Chiefs están listos para enfrentarse a los Buffalo Bills, que representan al estado de Nueva York y no han llegado a esta fase en 25 años desde que Andre Reed, un ex alumno de Dieruff High School (Allentown, Pensilvania) estaba en el equipo.
Andre Reed ha dicho que estará en el juego este fin de semana animando a Buffalo mientras el equipo intentará ganar y avanzar al Super Bowl.
Sean McDermott es el entrenador en jefe de Buffalo y fue parte del cuerpo técnico de Andy Reid cuando ambos estaban en Filadelfia.
McDermott estuvo en el personal de los Eagles desde 2001 hasta 2010.
Los Chiefs y Bills juegan este domingo a las 6:40.
Allentown's Andre Reed to attend Bills-Chiefs game and more local insight
This weekend's AFC Championship game has alot to do with Southeastern Pennsylvania.
The Kansas City Chiefs are the current NFL champions and
Andy Reid is the head coach.
If you turn back the time you'll remember that he coached the Eagles for more than 10 seasons.
On the field, it's still uncertain on who will be the starting quarterback for the Missouri team.
As of now, the Ex-Wilson High School standout from Berks County Chad Henne may be the starter if they declare Patrick MaHomes not ready.
MaHomes was seen practicing lightly throughout the week.
The Chiefs are set to take on the Buffalo Bills which represents the state of New York and have not made it to this phase in 25 years since Andre Reed, an ex-Dieruff High School (Allentown, Pa.) student was on the team.
Andre Reed has said that he will be at the game this weekend cheering on Buffalo as the team will try to win and advance to the Super Bowl.
Sean McDermott is Buffalo's head coach and he was part of Andy Reid's coaching staff when they both were in Philadelphia.
McDermott was on the Eagles staff from 2001 until 2010.
The Chiefs and Bills play this sunday at 6:40 p.m.