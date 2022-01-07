Anthony Ramírez: De la Unión de Filadelfia a la selección de El Salvador

Anthony Ramírez nació en Estados Unidos y comenzó a jugar en Carolina del Norte antes de recalar en la Academia del Philadelphia Union.
Su talento lo ha llevado al Unión 2 donde se convirtió en una pieza muy importante para el equipo.
Su juego le ha valido un lugar en la selección nacional de El Salvador mientras se preparan para tres importantes partidos de clasificación para la Copa Mundial con la esperanza de ganar un lugar en Catar.
El primer partido será a finales de mes contra Estados Unidos. Le seguirán Honduras y Canadá.
El Salvador también estará esperando una respuesta del arquero Tomás Romero para ver si vestirá los colores de la selección.
Romero, ex Unión, está en conversaciones con su nuevo club LAFC para ver si le permitirán jugar para el país centroamericano.
ENGLISH
Anthony Ramírez was born in the United States and began playing in North Carolina before ending up at the Philadelphia Union Academy.
His talent has taken him to the Union 2 where he became an important asset as he was a very important piece to the team.
His play has earned him a spot on the El Salvador national team as they prepare for three important World Cup Qualifiers matches with hopes of earning a spot in Qatar.
The first match will be at the end of the month against the United States. Following that will be Honduras and Canada.
El Salvador will also be waiting for a response from goalkeeper Tomas Romero if he'll dress the colors of the national team.
Romero, an ex-Union, is in conversations with his new club LAFC to see if he'll be allowed to play for the Central American country.