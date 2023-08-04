Arranca la emoción de los playoffs en la Allentown Latinamerican Softball League este sábado

Este sábado comienza la postemporada en la Allentown Latinamerican Softball League.
El actual campeón, Los Bravos VIP, ha clasificado en el tercer lugar por medio del comodín y jugarán contra los Giants para conseguir el pase a las semifinales.
El ganador de ese enfrentamiento se enfrentará a TeamLeche el 12 de agosto.
El otro enfrentamiento en los playoffs será entre los Diamondbacks y Team Chuma en el partido del comodín.
El ganador de este encuentro avanzará para enfrentar a Los Guerreros el 12 de agosto. La gran final está programada para el 19 de agosto.
La serie Wildcard (comodín) comenzará a las 9 a.m. el sábado 5 de agosto en el Fountain Park en Allentown, Pennsylvania.
English:
This Saturday, August 5th marks the beginning of the postseason in the Allentown Latinamerican Softball League.
The reigning champions, Los Bravos VIP, have secured the third-place spot in the Wildcard and will face off against the Giants to earn a spot in the semifinals.
The winner of that matchup will go on to play against TeamLeche on August 12.
The Diamondbacks will face Team Chuma in the other Wildcard game, and the winner will take on the Guerreros on August 12th.
The final is set to take place on August 19th.
The Wildcard series kicks off at 9 a.m. on Saturday, August 5th, at Fountain Park in Allentown, Pennsylvania.