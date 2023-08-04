 Skip to main content
NWS Weather Alert

NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
584 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN NEW JERSEY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN NORTHERN NEW JERSEY

SUSSEX                WARREN

IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA

BERKS                 LEHIGH                NORTHAMPTON

IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA

CARBON                MONROE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLENTOWN, BETHLEHEM, BLAIRSTOWN,
EASTON, JIM THORPE, NEWTON, READING, AND STROUDSBURG.

Arranca la emoción de los playoffs en la Allentown Latinamerican Softball League este sábado

  • 0
Bravos VIP champion 2022 ALSL

Facebook

Este sábado comienza la postemporada en la Allentown Latinamerican Softball League.

El actual campeón, Los Bravos VIP, ha clasificado en el tercer lugar por medio del comodín y jugarán contra los Giants para conseguir el pase a las semifinales.

El ganador de ese enfrentamiento se enfrentará a TeamLeche el 12 de agosto. 

El otro enfrentamiento en los playoffs será entre los Diamondbacks y Team Chuma en el partido del comodín.

El ganador de este encuentro avanzará para enfrentar a Los Guerreros el 12 de agosto. La gran final está programada para el 19 de agosto.

La serie Wildcard (comodín) comenzará a las 9 a.m. el sábado 5 de agosto en el Fountain Park en Allentown, Pennsylvania.

English:

This Saturday, August 5th marks the beginning of the postseason in the Allentown Latinamerican Softball League.

The reigning champions, Los Bravos VIP, have secured the third-place spot in the Wildcard and will face off against the Giants to earn a spot in the semifinals.

The winner of that matchup will go on to play against TeamLeche on August 12. 

The Diamondbacks will face Team Chuma in the other Wildcard game, and the winner will take on the Guerreros on August 12th.

The final is set to take place on August 19th.

The Wildcard series kicks off at 9 a.m. on Saturday, August 5th, at Fountain Park in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

ALSL Playoff Bracket 2023

