Baloncesto: Porque 'La Sensación' Yadiel Cruz será clave en la final del torneo de Berks County

Yadiel Cruz es conocido como 'La Sensación' y será un jugador clave el viernes 17 de febrero, ya que Reading High School buscará capturar el título del condado de Berks contra Exeter (8:00 p. m.).
El partido se jugará en el Santander Arena de Reading, Pensilvania.
Cruz deslumbró en su último partido liderando al equipo con 18 puntos y 10 rebotes. Ayudó a su equipo a derrotar a Wilson 54-30.
Cruz llamó la atención del entrenador Rick Pérez cuando sus jugadores lo trajeron después de que lo vieron jugando baloncesto en un parque en Reading.
Cruz está en su primer año con el equipo y es nuevo en los Estados Unidos ya que proviene de la República Dominicana.
Está siendo visto como un prospecto para vestir la camiseta dominicana para futuros juegos con la selección nacional.
ENGLISH:
Yadiel Cruz is known as 'La Sensación' and will be a key player on Friday February 17th as Reading High School will look to capture the Berks County title against Exeter (8 pm).
The game will be played at Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania.
Cruz dazzled in his last game as he lead the team with 18 points and 10 rebounds. He helped his team defeat Wilson 54-30.
Cruz caught the eye of head coach Rick Pérez when he was brought by his players after he was spotted playing basketball at a park in Reading.
Cruz is in his first year with the team and is new to the United States as he hails from the Dominican Republic.
He's being watched as a prospect to dress the Dominican jersey for future games with the national team.