Bartolo Colón volverá al estadio de los Mets de Nueva York

El muy famoso Bartolo Colón visitó Allentown, Pensilvania el domingo 15 de mayo para jugar un partido amistoso de softbol contra los Medias Rojas de Allentown en el Parque Percy Ruhe en Allentown, Pensilvania.
Colón formó parte de Hijos y Amigos del Túnel de Paterson, New Jersey.
Colón confirmó que no volverá a jugar béisbol profesional ni a ser entrenador ya que la familia es más importante.
Sí confirmó su presencia en el Citi Field el 27 de agosto para un partido amistoso organizado por los Mets de Nueva York.
ENGLISH:
The very famous Bartolo Colón visited Allentown, Pennsylvania on Sunday May 15th to play a friendly softball game against the Allentown Red Sox at Percy Ruhe Park in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Colón was part of Hijos y Amigos del Túnel from Paterson, New Jersey.
Colón confirmed that he will not return to play pro baseball or coach being that family is more important.
He did confirm his presence at Citi Field on August 27th for a friendly game organized by the New York Mets.