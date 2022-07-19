Basquet: Lehigh Valley Flight sostendrá pruebas el 23 de julio

El Lehigh Valley Flight se prepara para su segunda temporada como franquicia y realizará una prueba abierta al público el sábado 23 de julio en el East Side Youth Center en Allentown, Pensilvania.
Las pruebas comienzan a las 10 am - 1 pm y hay un costo para registrarse. Puede hacer un clic aquí para obtener más detalles.
El Flight ha anunciado su participación en la Alumni League que representa el área de Filadelfia en baloncesto esta campaña.
Según un anuncio reciente en Instagram, la liga entrará en su undécima temporada y todo inicia en agosto.
El Lehigh Valley jugó el año anterior en la East Coast Basketball League.
Todos los partidos en casa en los que ha jugado Flight durante su primera temporada fueron en el East Side Youth Center en Allentown.
ENGLISH:
The Lehigh Valley Flight prepare for their second season as a franchise and will host an open tryout on Saturday July 23rd at the East Side Youth Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
The tryouts begin at 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. and there is a fee to register. You can click here for more details.
The Flight have announced their participation in the Alumni League that represents the Philadelphia area in basketball.
According to a recent announcment on Instagram, the league will enter it's 11th season.
The Lehigh Valley played the year before in the East Coast Basketball League.
All the home games the Flight have played in during their first season were at the East Side Youth Center in Allentown.