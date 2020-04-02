76ers' Embiid returns, Simmons out at least 3 more weeks

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons reacts after grabbing a rebound during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in New York. The 76ers won 117-111.

 Mary Altaffer

Ben Simmons no se queda con los brazos cruzados cuando se trata combatir el coronavirus. 

La semana pasda la estrella de los Filadelfia 76ers lanzó una campaña llamada "The Philly Pledge" para que sus seguidores y figuras públicas puedan aportar económicamente en la lucha contra el virus. 

El dinero recaudado ayudará a dos organizaciones sin fines de lucro: Philabundance y PHL COVID-19.

"Philly Pledge" ha recibido un gran apoyo por deportistas y figuras gubernamentales y de televisión.  

El crack de los Sixers publicó un video agradeciendo a todos que han apoyado. 

