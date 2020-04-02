Ben Simmons no se queda con los brazos cruzados cuando se trata combatir el coronavirus.
La semana pasda la estrella de los Filadelfia 76ers lanzó una campaña llamada "The Philly Pledge" para que sus seguidores y figuras públicas puedan aportar económicamente en la lucha contra el virus.
El dinero recaudado ayudará a dos organizaciones sin fines de lucro: Philabundance y PHL COVID-19.
"Philly Pledge" ha recibido un gran apoyo por deportistas y figuras gubernamentales y de televisión.
The City of Philadelphia has shown its true colors! So far there have been over 1700 individual donations (starting at $25) which have contributed to over $350,000 in donations to help OUR city. That’s neighbors helping neighbors. Let’s keep it going and spreading the word ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VbbpQSSQIQ— The Philly Pledge (@ThePhillyPledge) April 2, 2020
El crack de los Sixers publicó un video agradeciendo a todos que han apoyado.
Thank you to everyone who donated so far and to those who have helped spread the word about @ThePhillyPledge Together we can over come this. It’s all love Philly 🙌🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/nG30LNvyzZ— Ben Simmons (@BenSimmons25) March 31, 2020