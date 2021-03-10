La Escuela Secundaria de Bethlehem Catholic se corona campeóna del Distrito 11, categoría 5a por quinta vez consecutiva al derrotar a Bangor 46 a 39 el martes, 9 de marzo en el PPL Center en Allentown, Pensilvania.
Kourtney Wilson lideró a Catholic con 19 puntos.
ENGLISH:
Bethlehem Catholic High School is crowned District 11 Champion, Category 5a for the fifth time in a row by defeating Bangor 46-39 on Tuesday, March 9 at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Kourtney Wilson led Catholic with 19 points.