José Medina, entrenador del equipo femenino de Bethlehem Catholic buscará el trofeo del Distrito 11, 5A de forma consecutiva el martes 9 de marzo contra Bangor.
El juego está programado para las 5:30 p.m. en PPL Center en el corazón de Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Para Bethlehem Catholic el trofeo sería su 5º consecutivo, aunque la temporada no ha sido como años atrás.
Bethlehem terminó la temporada regular con un récord de 5-7 y Bangor fue el mejor equipo con 9 victorias y 3 derrotas.
DISTRITO 11, 6A:
Nazareth se enfrentará a Parkland en la final el 11 de marzo a las 5:30 p.m. en PPL Center en Allentown, Pensilvania.
DISTRITO 11, 4A:
Jim Thorpe vs Allentown Central Catholic el 11 de marzo a las 12 p.m. en PPL Center.
ENGLISH:
Jose Medina, coach of the Bethlehem Catholic Girls Basketball team will look for a consecutive District 11, 5A trophy on Tuesday March 9th agaisnt Bangor.
The game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at PPL Center in the heart of Allentown, Pennsylvania.
For Bethlehem Catholic the trophy would be it's 5th consecutive although the season has not been like years past.
Bethlehem ended the regular season with a 5-7 record and Bangor was the best team with 9 wins and 3 losses.
DISTRICT 11, 6A:
Nazareth will face Parkland in the final on March 11th at 5:30 p.m. at PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
DISTRICT 11, 4A:
Jim Thorpe vs Allentown Central Catholic on March 11th, 12 p.m. at PPL Center.