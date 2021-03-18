Bethlehem Catholic y su próximo rival en el torneo PIAA

69 News Edición en Español sigue los pasos de Bethlehem Catholic High School en la categoría 5A.
Tras su victoria de 46-22 el miércoles ante Shikellamy en la primera ronda, Bethlehem avanza a los cuartos de final y jugará ante Cardinal O'Hara.
El partido será el sábado, 20 de marzo a la 2:30 p.m.
ENGLISH:
69 News Spanish Edition follows in the footsteps of Bethlehem Catholic High School in the category 5A of the PIAA state tournament.
Following their 46-22 win over Shikellamy in the first round on Wednesday, Bethlehem advances to the quarterfinals and will play Cardinal O'Hara.
The game will be on Saturday, March 20 at 2:30 p.m.