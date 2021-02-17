Los Delaware Blue Coats, el afiliado de los 76ers que juegan en la NBA G League han tenido un buen comienzo ya que ganaron su cuarto juego consecutivo el martes por la noche en el ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex cerca de Orlando, Florida.
Con 19 puntos de Paul Reed, los Blue Coats derrotaron al Greensboro Swarm 127-98. Seis jugadores de los Blue Coats anotaron en cifras dobles por primera vez en la temporada.
El juego estaba en manos de Delaware al final de la primera mitad cuando el equipo lideraba 72-58.
Los Blue Coats son uno de los dos equipos invictos que quedan en la liga y su próximo juego será esta noche contra los Iowa Wolves (7pm). Iowa tiene récord de 0-4.
El juego puede verse localmente en el canal 28 de DETV y escucharse en Rowan Radio 89.7 WGLS-FM.
Blue Coats off to impresive start look for same tonight
The Delaware Blue Coats, the affiliate of the 76ers that play in the NBA G League are off to a hot start as they won their fourth consecutive game on Tuesday night at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Florida.
With 19 points by Paul Reed, the Blue Coats defeated the Greensboro Swarm 127-98. Six Blue Coat players scored in double figures for the first time in the season.
The game was in Delaware's hands by the end of the first half as the team lead 72-58.
The Blue Coats are one of two remaining unbeaten teams in the league and their next game will be tonight agains the Iowa Wolves (7pm). Iowa is 0-4.
The game can be seen locally on DETV Channel 28 and heard on Rowan Radio 89.7 WGLS-FM.