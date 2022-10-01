Christian Carto (19-1) regresa al ring por segunda vez en 2022 y enfrentará al argentino Héctor Andrés Sosa en la 2300 Arena de Filadelfia, Pensilvania el sábado 1 de octubre.
La pelea principal está programada para ocho asaltos en la división de peso supergallo y es promovida por Kings Promotions de Reading, Pensilvania.
Carto es un favorito de los fanáticos en su ciudad natal de Filadelfia y buscará su vigésima victoria de su carrera. Sus dos últimas peleas han sido ganadas por nocaut técnico (abril de 2022) y nocaut (septiembre de 2022).
Esta será la cuarta vez consecutiva que Carto peleará en la Arena 2300.
Sosa peleará por cuarta vez en 2022 y por primera vez en Estados Unidos. En su última pelea derrotó por decisión unánime a José Valdés Bernal en Mazatlán, México.
Sosa tiene un récord de 14 victorias y una derrota.
Otros boxeadores locales del sureste de Pensilvania que subirán al ring son Quadir Albright (6-0). El pugilista de Chester, Pensilvania, se enfrentará a Roberto Gómez de México (4-0) en un partido donde recibirá la primera derrota de su carrera.
Jerome Conquest (11-7) de Filadelfia se enfrentará a Kenny Robles (9-2).
Atif Oberlton de Filadelfia buscará mantenerse invicto al enfrentar a Christian Thomas (11-0) en una pelea de seis asaltos en el peso semipesado.
Kashon Hutchinson (9-5) de Reading, Pensilvania se enfrentará a Rasheed Johnson (8-4) de Willow Grove, Pensilvania en una pelea de peso welter a seis asaltos.
James Martin (8-3-1) de Filadelfia se enfrentará a Alejandro Muñera (6-6-4) de Medellín, Colombia.
Las peleas comienzan a las 7pm.
English:
Christian Carto (19-1) returns to the ring for the second time in 2022 and will fight argentine Héctor Andrés Sosa at the 2300 Arena on Saturday October 1st.
The main event battle is scheduled for eight rounds in the super bantamweight division and is promoted by Kings Promotions from Reading, Pennsylvania.
Carto is a fan favorite in his hometown of Philadelphia and will look for his 20th win of his career. His last two fights have been won by technical knockout (April 2022) and knockout (September 2022).
This will be the the fourth consecutive time Carto will fight at the 2300 Arena.
Sosa will fight for the fourth time in 2022 and for the first time in the United States. In his last fight, he defeated José Valdés Bernal by unanimous decision in Mazatlán, México.
Sosa has a record of 14 wins and one loss.
Other local southeastern Pennshlvania boxers set to step in the ring are Quadir Albright (6-0). The Chester, Pennsylvania pugilist will face Roberto Gómez of México (4-0) in a match where one will receive their first loss of their career.
Jerome Conquest (11-7) of Philadelphia will face Kenny Robles (9-2).
Atif Oberlton of Philadelphia will look to stay undefeated by facing Christian Thomas (11-0) in a six round light heavyweight bout.
Kashon Hutchinson (9-5) of Reading, Pennsylvania will face Rasheed Johnson (8-4) of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania in a six round welterweight fight.
James Martin (8-3-1) of Philadelphia will face Alejandro Muñera (6-6-4) from Medellín, Colombia.
The fights begin at 7pm