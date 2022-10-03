Kings Promotions organizó un evento de boxeo donde los fanáticos vieron a Christian Carto derrotar a Héctor Andrés Sosa por decisión unánime el sábado 1 de octubre.
Carto obtuvo su victoria número 20 de su carrera en la batalla de peso súper gallo de ocho asaltos en el 2300 Arena en Filadelfia, Pensilvania.
Según una página de boxeo muy conocida, Carto estará de regreso en la 2300 en noviembre de este año. El oponente aún no se ha determinado, pero será otra pelea de ocho asaltos.
Atif Obertlon impresionó una vez más y demostró por qué debería ser considerado como un prospecto en ascenso en su división.
El boxeador de Filadelfia derrotó a Christian Thomas por nocaut técnico en el segundo asalto de su pelea programada a seis asaltos en la división de peso semipesado.
Thomas recibió su primera derrota como profesional. Oberlton, por otro lado, ganó su séptima pelea y aún no conoce la derrota.
En un combate de trilogía, Kashon Hutchinson de Reading, Pensilvania, derrotó a Rasheed Johnson por decisión unánime para posiblemente poner fin a una confrontación que comenzó en 2017.
Ese año Robinson gana por decisión unánime en el 2300 Arena. Pero luego, en 2019, Hutchinson vio la victoria en Bethlehem y una vez más el sábado.
Hutchinson no ha perdido una pelea desde 2018.
James Martin (9-3-1) de Filadelfia derrotó a Alejandro Muñera por decisión unánime.
Colby Madison (10-4-2) de Maryland perdió ante Junior Anthony Wright por nocaut en el tercer asalto.
Quadir Albright (6-1) de Chester recibió la primera derrota de su carrera al caer por nocaut ante Roberto Gómez de México.
Kenny Robles (10-2) de Nueva York derrotó a Jerome Conquest por nocaut técnico.
ENGLISH:
Kings Promotions organized a boxing event where fans saw Christian Carto defeat Héctor Andrés Sosa by unanimous decision on Saturday October 1st.
Carto earned his 20th win of his career in the eight round super bantamweight battle at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
According to a very well known boxing page, Carto will be back at the 2300 on November of this year. The opponent is yet to be determined but it will be another eight round fight.
Atif Obertlon impressed once again and showed why he should be taken in consideration as a rising prospect in his division.
The Philadelphia boxer defeated Christian Thomas by technical knockout in the second round of his scheduled six round fight in the light heavyweight division.
Thomas received his first loss as a pro. Oberlton on the other hand won his seventh fight and has yet to taste defeat.
In a trilogy match, Kashon Hutchinson of Reading, Pennsylvania defeated Rasheed Johnson by unanimous decision to possibly end a confrontation that started back in 2017.
That year Robinson win by unanimous decision at the 2300 Arena. But then in 2019 Hutchinson saw victory in Bethlehem and once again on Saturday.
Hutchinson has not lost a fight since 2018.
James Martin (9-3-1) of Philadelphia defeated Alejandro Muñera by unanimous decision.
Colby Madison (10-4-2) of Maryland lost to Junior Anthony Wright by knockout in the third round.
Quadir Albright (6-1) of Chester received his first loss of his career by losing by knckout to Roberto Gómez of México.
Kenny Robles (10-2) of New York defeated Jerome Conquest by technical knockout.