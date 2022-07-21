Boxeo: Christian Tapia se alista para ganar en rivalidad Puerto Rico-México en Filadelfia

Christian Tapia subirá al ring el sábado 23 de julio para enfrentarse al boxeador mexicano Fernando Romero Hilario en la pelea principal en la cartelera de Hard Hitting Promotions en el Fillmore de Filadelfia, Pensilvania.
La pelea está programada a ocho asaltos en la división de peso súper pluma.
Ambos boxeadores llegan a la batalla con récords invictos y escribirán otro capítulo en la rivalidad entre Puerto Rico y México en el boxeo.
Tapia es el favorito local y tiene más victorias que Romero (11-0).
Con marca de 14-0, Tapia ve esta pelea como una oportunidad para ascender en el ranking para algún día buscar un título mundial. También cuenta con el respaldo de su pueblo natal de Coamo, Puerto Rico que espera ansiosamente la noche del sábado.
Tapia peleó por última vez en marzo contra Luis Lebron y ganó por decisión unánime
Romero por su parte, peleó por última vez el 16 de octubre de 2021 y venció por nocaut técnico a Víctor Valencia Díaz. El pugilista mexicano también peleará por primera vez en Estados Unidos.
Para boletos entra aquí.
ENGLISH:
Christian Tapia will step in the ring on Saturday July 23rd to face Mexican boxer Fernando Romero Hilario in Hard Hitting Promotions main event card at the Fillmore in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
The bout is slated for eight rounds in the super-featherweight division.
Both boxers come into battle with undefeated records and will write another chapter in the Puerto Rico - Mexico rivalry in boxing.
Tapia is the local favorite and has more wins than Romero.
At 14-0 Tapia sees this fight as an opportunity to rise up in the rankings to one day seek a world title. He also has the backing of his hometown of Coamo, Puerto Rico anxiously waiting Saturday night.
Tapia last fought in March against Luis Lebron and won by unanimous decision
Romero on the other hand, last fought on October 16, 2021 and won by technical knockout against Victor Valencia Díaz. The Mexican pugilist will also fight for the first time in the United States.
For tickets for the fight click here.