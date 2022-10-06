Parx Casino en Bensalem, Pensilvania, abrirá sus puertas para una noche de peleas el viernes 7 de octubre y dos boxeadores de Filadelfia buscarán ganar frente a los fanáticos de su ciudad.
Daiyaan Butt (11-2, 5 nocauts) peleará por 3ra vez en 2022 y buscará su 12ma victoria como profesional. Está programado para pelear contra Juan de la Cruz Rodríguez (10-16-1) una batalla de seis asaltos en el peso super ligero.
Butt peleó por última vez el 1 de septiembre, donde ganó por decisión unánime. Esta será la quinta pelea de Butt en el Parx Casino donde está invicto.
El evento principal tendrá a Joey Dawejko (22-10-4) de Filadelfia enfrentando a Terrell Jamal Woods (28-53-9) de Arkansas seis asaltos en el peso pesado.
"The Tank" peleará por tercera vez en 2022. Después de casi llamarlo una carrera en el boxeo, Dawejko se recuperó después de su derrota de enero al ganar por nocaut técnico en septiembre.
Lo siguientes son los pesos de todos los boxeadores que participan en el evento del viernes.
Joey Dawejko 256.6 - Terrell Jamal Woods 242
Kevin Ford 124.4 - D'Angelo Fuentes 126.6
Daiyann Butt 143.3 - Juan De La Cruz Rodríguez 144
Brendan O'Callaghan 155.9 - Jeremías Kendrick 156.2
Soslan Alborov 153.5 - Salfeddine Mezzi 153.5
Boris Nde 140.5 - Hakim Smith 139.9
Aaron Newmones 146.8 - Jahqwon Humbert 146.6
Joe Hands Promotions organizó el evento y la campana suena a las 7 p.m.
English:
Parx Casino in Bensalem, Pennsylvania will open its doors for a night of fights on Friday, October 7th and two boxers from Philadelphia will look to win infront of their hometown fans.
Daiyaan Butt (11-2, 5 knockouts) will fight for the 3rd time in 2022 and will look for his 12th win as a professional. He's scheduled to fight Juan de la Cruz Rodriguez (10-16-1) in a six round light weight bout.
Butt last fought on September 1st where he won by unanimous decision. This will be Butt's 5th fight at the Parx Casino where he is undefeated.
The main event will have Joey Dawejko (22-10-4) of Philadelphia taking on Terrell Jamal Woods (28-53-9) of Arkansas in a six round heavyweight bout.
"The Tank" will fight for the third time in 2022. After almost calling it a career in boxing, Dawejko has bounced back after his January loss by winning by technical knockout in September.
The following are the weights from all the boxers participating in Friday's event.
Joey Dawejko 256.6 - Terrell Jamal Woods 242
Kevin Ford 124.4 - D'Angelo Fuentes 126.6
Daiyann Butt 143.3 - Juan De La Cruz Rodriguez 144
Brendan O'Callaghan 155.9 - Jeremiah Kendrick 156.2
Soslan Alborov 153.5 - Salfeddine Mezzi 153.5
Boris Nde 140.5 - Hakim Smith 139.9
Aaron Newmones 146.8 - Jahqwon Humbert 146.6
Joe Hands Promotions organized the event and the bell sounds at 7 p.m.