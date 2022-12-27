Boxeo: ¿Donde en el Valle Lehigh entrena Joseph Adorno?

Un boxeador de Allentown publica un video entrenando con un conocido entrenador de Bethlehem a cara de su pelea del próximo año.
Joseph Adorno apareció guanteando con el entrenador Lemuel Rodriguez en el gimnasio Indio's ubicada en la calle Woodlawn.
En el video también apareció Jonathan Rodríguez, hijo de 'Indio'. Jonathan pelea el 20 de enero en Bethlehem.
'Manos Bendecidas' Adorno había publicado en sus páginas de redes sociales que peleará el 28 de enero en la ciudad de Las Vegas y fuentes señalan que su oponente será Elvis Rodríguez de República Dominicana.
La pelea la pelea será televisada por Showtime.
ENGLISH
An Allentown boxer posts a video training with a well-known Bethlehem trainer ahead of his fight next year.
Joseph Adorno appeared sparring with trainer Lemuel Rodriguez at Indio's Gym on Woodlawn Street.
Jonathan Rodríguez, son of 'Indio', also appeared in the video. Jonathan fights on January 20 in Bethlehem.
'Blessed Hands' Adorno had published on his social media pages that he will fight on January 28 in the city of Las Vegas and sources indicate that his opponent will be Elvis Rodríguez from the Dominican Republic.
The fight The fight will be televised on Showtime.