Boxeo: Evento histórico 'Peace and Gloves' un gran éxito en Reading

El evento Peace and Glove que se llevó a cabo el sábado 13 de agosto fue un gran éxito ya que muchos llenaron la calle Penn para ver a los jóvenes y prometedores boxeadores de Reading mostrar sus talentos.
Todos los gimnasios de Reading se unieron para el evento organizado por la ciudad y Star City Boxing.
Eric Martínez de Star City fue el luchador principal del evento y ganó.
ENGLISH:
The Peace and Glove event held on Saturday August 13th was a huge success as many filled Penn street to watch the young up and coming boxers from Reading display their talents.
All the gyms from Reading united for the event organized by the city and Star City Boxing.
Eric Martínez from Star City was the main event fighter and won.