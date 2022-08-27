Boxeo: Ex residente de Allentown Tyrone Arzeno pelea el 28 de agosto en Camden

R&B Promotions de Alex Barbosa sostendrá una cartelera boxística el domingo, 28 de agosto en Camden, Nueva Jersey en un barco de guerra.
Tyrone Arzeno formará parte de la cartelera en una batalla con Eder Clervoix de cuatro asaltos en el peso pluma.
La pelea es el regreso de Arzeno ya que la última vez que peleó fue en el 2017. Arzeno busca su primer triunfo como profesional.
El boxeador es conocido en la pantalla de 69 News 'Edición en Español' porque vivió en Allentown y formó parte del club de boxeo de dicha ciudad.
Las peleas inician a las cinco de la tarde.
ENGLISH:
Alex Barbosa's R&B Promotions will hold a boxing card on Sunday, August 28 in Camden, New Jersey on a battleship.
Tyrone Arzeno will be on the card in a four-round fight with Eder Clervoix at featherweight.
The fight is the return of Arzeno since the last time he fought was in 2017. Arzeno is looking for his first victory as a professional.
The boxer is known on the screen of 69 News 'Spanish Edition' because he lived in Allentown and was part of the city's boxing club.
The fights start at five in the afternoon.