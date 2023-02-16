Boxeo: Francis Oran de Allentown en Maryland para su segunda pelea profesional

Francis Oran está cumpliendo su deseo de pelear mucho en 2023. Después de una victoria perfecta por nocaut técnico en su debut, el boxeador de Allentown se prepara para su segunda pelea profesional que será el sábado 18 de febrero.
Oran se enfrentará a Charles Johnson en la tarjeta Jeter Promotions en el Maryland Live Casino en Hanover, Maryland.
El pesaje se realizará el viernes 17 de febrero.
ENGLISH:
Francis Oran is getting his wish on fighting alot in 2023. After a perfect debut win by TKO, the Allentown boxer prepares for his second profesional fight which will be on Saturday, February 18th.
Oran will face Charles Johnson in the Jeter Promotions card at the Maryland Live Casino in Hanover, Maryland.
The weigh in will take place on Friday February 17th.