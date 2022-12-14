 Skip to main content
NWS Weather Alert

NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to two inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth
of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Berks, Lehigh and Northampton.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation will begin as a mix of snow,
sleet, and freezing rain this morning. Temperatures will warm
above freezing during the afternoon resulting in a change to
plain rain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

BOXEO: Francis Oran de Allentown se convierte en boxeador profesional

  • 0

El boxeador Francis Oran esta de vuelta en los gimnasio practicando mas fuerte que nunca porque reveló que se convirtió en profesional.

Oran habló con 69 News 'Edición en Español' y mencionó que su primera pelea profesional será el 20 de enero en el Wind Creek Events Center en Bethlehem, Pensilvania.

Aun no se sabe quién será su rival pero Oran mencionó que están entrenando para enfrentar al reconocido Mike Tyson.

Oran es un boxeador con un buen curriculum como aficionado. Ganó varios campeonatos a nivel local y nacional. Además recibió premios en República Dominicana.

El especificó que su talento lo llevará lejos en su nueva etapa en el boxeo.

ENGLISH:

Boxer Francis Oran is back in the gym practicing harder than ever because he revealed that he turned pro.

Oran spoke with 69 News 'Edición en Español' and mentioned that his first professional fight will be on January 20 at the Wind Creek Events Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

It is not yet known who will be his rival but Oran mentioned that they are training to face the renowned Mike Tyson.

Oran is a boxer with a good resume as an amateur. He won several championships at the local and national level. He also received awards in the Dominican Republic.

He specified that his talent will take him far in his new stage in boxing.

