La sensación invicta que representa Allentown, Pensilvania en el boxeo, Jeremy Adorno (7-0), subirá al ring para enfrentar a Michael Angeletti (6-0) en el Barclays Center en Brooklyn, Nueva York, el 15 de octubre.
Después de tener peleas en Filadelfia, Atlantic City, Kissimmee y Orlando, el Barclay's Center podría ser el escenario más grande en el que el hombre conocido como 'Magic Hands' podría mostrar sus habilidades, ya que la arena puede albergar hasta 19,000 personas.
Esta será la tercera pelea de Adorno en 2022 y la segunda a seis asaltos. Ha ganado sus dos peleas del año por nocaut técnico.
El zurdo Adorno peleó por última vez el 29 de abril en el 2300 Arena de Filadelfia y obtuvo una victoria por nocaut técnico en el tercer asalto contra Jason Vera. Adorno derribó a Vera dos veces en la tercera ronda y la pelea se detuvo en la marca de 33 segundos.
Su otra pelea del año fue en febrero y ganó por nocaut técnico en el primer asalto (pelea de 4 asaltos).
El oponente de Adorno, Michael Angletti, no ha recibido una derrota y peleará por tercera vez en 2022. Llega al Barclay's Center con dos victorias consecutivas por nocaut (agosto por KO en el 1er asalto y marzo por KO en el 5to asalto).
Ambos peleadores están programados para pelear seis asaltos en la división de peso supergallo (según boxrec).
Adorno será parte de la cartelera Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helernius que se transmitirá en Fox Sports PBC Pay-Per-View.
En el coestelar, Caleb Plant se enfrenta a Anthony Dirrell en una eliminatoria por el título de peso supermediano del CMB entre rivales de 168 libras.
La transmisión televisiva que comienza a las 9 p.m. contará con el invicto cubano Frank Sánchez luchando contra el olímpico puertorriqueño Carlos Negrón en un duelo de peso pesado a 10 asaltos.
Los principales contendientes de peso gallo Gary Antonio Russell y Emmanuel Rodríguez se enfrentarán en una revancha de 12 asaltos.
Las entradas para el evento, promovidas por BombZquad Promotions y TGB Promotions, ya están a la venta y se pueden comprar a través de seatgeek.com y barclayscenter.com.
Los boletos también están disponibles para su compra en persona en la taquilla de American Express en Barclays Center.
ENGLISH:
Allentown, Pennsylvania undefeated boxing sensation Jeremy Adorno (7-0) will step in the ring to face Michael Angeletti (6-0) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on October 15th.
After having fights in Philadelphia, Atlantic City, Kissimmee and Orlando, the Barclay's Center could be the biggest stage the man known as 'Magic Hands' could show off his skills in as the arena can hold up to 19,000 people.
This will be Adorno's third fight in 2022 and second six rounder. He's won his two fights of the year by technical knockout.
The southpaw Adorno last fought on April 29th at the 2300 Arena Philadelphia and earned a third round technical knockout win agaisnt Jason Vera. Adorno dropped Vera twice in round three and the bout was stopped at the 33 second mark.
His other fight of the year was on February and won by TKO in the first round (4 round fight).
Adorno's opponent, Michael Angletti has not tasted defeat and will fight for the third time in 2022. He comes to the Barclay's Center with two consecutive knockout wins (August KO win in the 1st round and March KO win in the 5th round).
Both fighters are scheduled to battle six rounds in the super bantamweight division (according to boxrec).
Adorno will be a part of the Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helernius card that will be aired on Fox Sports PBC Pay-Per-View.
In the co-feature, Caleb Plant faces Anthony Dirrell in a WBC Super Middleweight Title Eliminator between 168-pound rivals.
The telecast which begins at 9 p.m. will feature undefeated Cuban Frank Sanchez battling Puerto Rican Olympian Carlos Negron in a 10-round heavyweight duel.
Top bantamweight contenders Gary Antonio Russell and Emmanuel Rodriguez will meet in a 12-round rematch.
Tickets for the event, which is promoted by BombZquad Promotions and TGB Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased through seatgeek.com and barclayscenter.com.
Tickets are also available for purchase in-person at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center.