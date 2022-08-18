Boxeo: Justin Figueroa debutará ante sus fans el 20 de agosto en Atlantic City

Rising Star Promotions está listo para una noche inolvidable de boxeo en el Boardwalk Hall de Atlantic City en Nueva Jersey el sábado 20 de agosto.
Uno de los peleadores que hará su presencia es Justin Figueroa, un boxeador aficionado con marca de 37-5 que debutará contra Tavaris Smith en una pelea a cuatro asaltos en peso súper welter.
Figueroa es de Atlantic City, donde fue a la escuela y también es parte de la patrulla de la playa.
El boxeador contará con un gran apoyo en el evento, ya que peleará frente a sus fanáticos.
El pesaje oficial se llevará a cabo el viernes 19 de agosto a las 2 p.m. en el Spirit Bar en el Showboat.
Para boletos haz clic aquí.
ENGLISH:
Rising Star Promotions is set for an unforgettable night of boxing in Atlantic City's Boardwalk Hall in New Jersey on Saturday August 20.
One of the fighters who will make his presence is Justin Figueroa, a 37-5 amateur boxer who will debut agasint Tavaris Smith in a four round super welter weight battle.
Figueroa is from Atlantic City where he went to school and is also part of the beach patrol.
The boxer will be heavily supported in the event being that he'll fight in front of his fans.
The official weigh in will take place on Friday August 19th at 2 p.m a the Spirit Bar in the Showboat.
For tickets click here.