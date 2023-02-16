 Skip to main content
Boxeo: Khainell Wheeler del Valle Lehigh se alista para su primer exámen del 2023

La cuenta regresiva está en marcha para la primera pelea de Khainell Wheeler en 2023 y podría ser su mayor prueba como profesional.

Wheeler subirá al ring el sábado 18 de febrero contra el rumano Ronald Gavril.

La batalla de ocho asaltos se llevará a cabo en el Cow Palace y el título vacante de peso semipesado del WBC Continental Americas.

Westside Promotions organiza el evento.

ENGLISH

The countdown is on for Khainell Wheeler's first fight of 2023 and could be his biggest test as a professional.

Wheeler will step in the ring on Saturday February 18th against Romanian Ronald Gavril.

The eight round battle will take place at the Cow Palace and the vacant WBC Continental Americas Light Heavyweight title.

Westside Promotions organizes the event.

