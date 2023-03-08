Boxeo: LeAnna Cruz de Allentown en evento histórico a cara de su pelea el sábado en Filadelfia

LeAnna Cruz de Allentown se tomó un tiempo del entrenamiento para su esperada pelea de este sábado en Filadelfia para mostrar a los estudiantes de escuelas intermedias su conocimiento del boxeo durante el Día Internacional de la Mujer en el Lehigh Valley.
Cruz fue parte de una Cumbre de Jovenes Adolescentes que fue organizada por el Distrito Escolar de Allentown el 8 de marzo.
Más de 50 estudiantes formaron parte de la cumbre donde Cruz junto con otras mujeres líderes en el área compartieron su historia de positividad, coraje y cómo convertirse en una persona más fuerte y segura.
Cruz peleará el sábado en el 2300 Arena de Filadelfia. La tarjeta está organizada por HardHitting Promotions y el evento comienza a las 7 p.m.
ENGLISH:
LeAnna Cruz of Allentown took time away from training for her big fight this Saturday in Philadelphia to show middle school students her knowledge of boxing during International Women's Day in the Lehigh Valley.
Cruz was part of a Girls Teen Summit that was organized by the Allentown School District on March 8th.
More than 50 students were a part of the summit where Cruz along with other women leaders in the area shared their story of positivity, courage and how to become a more stronger and confident person.
Cruz will fight on Saturday at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The card is organized by HardHitting Promotions and the event starts at 7 p.m.