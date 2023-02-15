Boxeo: Mike Cerminaro y sus intenciones con los Golden Gloves en el Lehigh Valley

Mike Cerminaro es un residente del Condado Bucks y acaba de ser nombrado el nuevo titular de la franquicia de los Guantes de Oro del Distrito Central de Pensilvania.
Desde su nombramiento ha sido muy activo en la comunidad del boxeo.
Recientemente llevó a cabo un evento amateur en el gimnasio de Quakertown High School donde muchos talentos locales mostraron sus desempeños.
Habló con 69 News Edición en Español diciendo que sus intenciones son traer el boxeo de regreso a Lehigh Valley para que las generaciones futuras sean parte de él. Asimismo, mencionó que las semifinales y finales del centenario de los Guantes de Oro se llevarán a cabo en el St. Lukes Sports Arena en Whitehall.
Apoyen sus deportes locales.
ENGLISH:
Mike Cerminaro is a Bucks County resident and was just appointed the new Central Pennsylvania District Golden Gloves franchise holder and has been very active in the boxing community.
He recently held an amateur event in Quakertown High School's gymnasium where lots of local talent showed off their talents.
He spoke to 69 News Edición en Español saying that his intentions are to bring boxing back to the Lehigh Valley for future generations to be a part of. Also, he mentioned that the semifinals and finals of the 100th year anniversary of the Golden Gloves will be held at the St. Lukes Sports Arena in Whitehall.
Support your local sports.