Boxeo: Nicolás Hernández espera ofertas tras victoria en Rep. Dominicana

Nicolás Hernández retuvo su cinturón ABO después de una gran victoria el sábado 30 de julio en la República Dominicana.
El boxeador puertorriqueño ganó su combate por nocaut en el noveno asalto para deleite de la afición. Hernández le dijo a 69 Sports que estará esperando ofertas para ver si sube al ring. Puede pelear nuevamente en Pensilvania, pero eso no es seguro.
Sí dijo que peleará una vez más en República Dominicana en septiembre.
ENGLISH:
Nicolas Hernandez retained his ABO belt after a huge win on Saturda July 30th in the Dominican Republic.
The Puerto Rican boxer won his match by knockout in the ninth round to the delight of the fans. Hernandez said to 69 Sports that he will be waiting for offers to see if he'll step in the ring. He may fight again in Pennsylvania but that's not certain.
He did say that he will fight once again in the Dominican Republic in September.