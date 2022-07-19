Boxeo: Porqué David Stevens de Reading es favorito el 23 de julio

David Stevens buscará la victoria número 11 el sábado 23 de julio cuando se enfrente a Loris Barberio de Francia en una pelea de ocho asaltos en el peso súper mediano en Dallas, Texas.
Barberio nunca ha peleado en los Estados Unidos y tiene un récord de 8-2-1. Su última pelea fue el sábado 2 de julio en su tierra natal.
Barberio si ha disputado combates en Suiza, donde ganó cuatro peleas cuando comenzó su carrera.
Stevens podría ser su oponente más duro ya que todos los oponentes de Barberio no han tenido récords ganadores.
Stevens de Reading, Pensilvania peleó por última vez el sábado 28 de mayo, donde ganó cómodamente por nocaut técnico contra Colby Courter en el primer asalto.
El evento se llevará a cabo en Gilley's en Dallas, Texas y está siendo promovido por Kingdom Boxing.
ENGLISH:
David Stevens will look for win number 11 on Saturday July 23rd as he'll face Loris Barberio from France in an eight round super middlweight contest at the Gilley's in Dallas, Texas.
Barberio has never fought in the United States and has a record of 8-2-1. He last fought on Saturday, July 2nd in his homeland.
He did fight in Switzerland where he won four fights when he began his career.
Stevens could be his toughest opponent as of late since all of Barberio's opponents have not had winning records.
The Reading, Pennsylvania boxer last fought on Saturday May 28th where he won comfortably by technical knockout against Colby Courter in the first round.
The event will take place at the Gilley's in Dallas, Texas and it's being promoted by Kingdom Boxing.